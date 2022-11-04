Merzlikins stopped 30 of 35 shots during a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Friday in Finland.

The early-season slump continues for Merzlikins, who has surrendered 22 goals on 156 shots during his last four starts, all defeats dating back to Oct. 22. The 28-year-old netminder opened the season with an illness and has yet to find his rhythm. Merzlikins entered Friday with a 2.04 GAA in two previous starts against the Avalanche. He was no match Friday, surrendering three goals during the opening 20:35 and three more during the final frame, falling to 2-5-0.