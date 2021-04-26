Merzlikins gave up one goal on eight shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) exited the game after giving up the Lightning's third goal. Merzlikins did well to keep the game tied, but he allowed a goal to Victor Hedman just 10 seconds into overtime. The 27-year-old Merzlikins has a 6-12-3 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 24 games. Depending on the severity of Korpisalo's injury, Merzlikins could be in line for the bulk of the starts over the final two weeks of the season.