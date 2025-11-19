Merzlikins stopped 25 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Merzlikins made his return to the crease for the first time since Nov. 8, when he allowed four goals on 24 shots in a loss to the Canucks. The results weren't encouraging this time around as Merzlikins received his third straight defeat. Even though he's gone 4-4-0 with a 3.37 GAA and a .900 save percentage in eight outings this season, his recent performances (0-3-0, 4.06 GAA, .871 percentage) show he's trending in the wrong direction.