Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Surrenders four goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
Merzlikins took his second straight loss, and this was the third time in seven outings that he's allowed four goals. The 31-year-old was playing from behind for a large part of this contest, including most of the third period. He's now 4-3-0 on the year, but his 3.14 GAA and .909 save percentage indicate some volatility in trusting him for fantasy. The Blue Jackets have alternated goalies all year, and if that pattern holds, Jet Greaves would start Monday in Edmonton while Merzlikins would get Tuesday's game in Seattle.
