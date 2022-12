Merzlikins allowed four goals in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

This was the first time that Merzlikins, who had a lower-body injury and was activated off the injured reserve list Dec. 1, played in net since Nov. 15. The 28-year-old had a 5.69 GAA and .866 save percentage in his last four games before being shelved. Given his performance Tuesday, it seems his struggles aren't over. Merzlikins has a 2-6-0 record, 4.68 GAA and .866 save percentage in 10 contests.