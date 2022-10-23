Merzlikins made 33 saves in a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

His team came out hot for just over one period and held a 3-1 lead by the early part of the second. But the flightless birds woke up and score five unanswered goals to take the game. Merzlikins is 2-2-0. So far, he's been either lukewarm or ice cold. He has allowed six goals in the two wins and 11 in the two losses.