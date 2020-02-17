Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tagged with fourth straight loss
Merzlikins made 23 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey.
Merzlikins looked to be in good shape with a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the Devils rallied with three straight in the middle frame before eventually pulling out the win in extra time. It was the fourth straight loss for Merzlikins immediately following his eight-game winning streak. He owns a reasonable .914 save percentage during his current losing streak, indicating there hasn't been a steep drop-off in his performance. He'll try getting back into the win column Tuesday at Philadelphia.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Falls to Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Between pipes Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stunned by Bolts in OT•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Draws start Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Shutout streak finally ends•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.