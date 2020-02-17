Merzlikins made 23 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey.

Merzlikins looked to be in good shape with a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the Devils rallied with three straight in the middle frame before eventually pulling out the win in extra time. It was the fourth straight loss for Merzlikins immediately following his eight-game winning streak. He owns a reasonable .914 save percentage during his current losing streak, indicating there hasn't been a steep drop-off in his performance. He'll try getting back into the win column Tuesday at Philadelphia.