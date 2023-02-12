Merzlikins made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

He wobbled in the first -- both William Nylander and Michael Bunting scored sharp snipes and it looked like the rout was on. But Elvis didn't leave the building and instead, the Jackets scored three times in the second and once in the third to seal the win. Merzlikins has struggled the whole season and this was just his sixth win (6-14-0). He's pretty much a single-year write-off, but the Jackets will give him a long leash to recover his game. Merzlikins is signed through 2026-27 with an AAV of $5.4 million.