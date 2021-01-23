Merzlikins turned aside 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

The Bolts beat him twice in the first period, once on the power play, but Merzlikins shut the door the rest of the way, including a spectacular kick save on a point-blank shot from Brayden Point in the third when the outcome was still in doubt. The 26-year-old netminder had a shaky season debut in Nashville but has looked better in both of his subsequent starts, and Merzlikins now has a rapidly improving .891 save percentage. Despite the strong outing, it could be Joonas Korpisalo's turn in net for the Jackets when they host the Panthers on Tuesday.