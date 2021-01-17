Merzlikins yielded five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Merzlikins was making his first start of the season and it did not go well. In his defense, four of Nashville's five goals came either on breakaways or odd-man rushes. Merzlikins posted a fine .923 save percentage in 33 games last season and will likely share playing time with Joonas Korpisalo again in 2020-21.