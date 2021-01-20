Merzlikins allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Consider it an improvement after Merzlikins allowed five goals to Nashville last Saturday. It still wasn't a win for the Latvian netminder, who gave up the decisive goal to Tyler Bertuzzi 15 seconds into overtime. With Merzlikins struggling to get results, Joonas Korpisalo may begin to earn more of the playing time, starting with Thursday's tough home game versus the Lightning. There's a decent chance head coach John Tortorella continues to split time between his goalies almost evenly in the near-term.
