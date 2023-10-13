Merzlikins turned aside 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets invested heavily this offseason in fortifying the defense in front of Merzlikins, and while the 29-year-old netminder seemed more comfortable and confident in this one that he had during a disastrous 2022-23 campaign, he had little chance on the Flyers' two first-period tallies -- one of which came on a two-on-nothing break after Zach Werenski (quadriceps) coughed up the puck in the Philadelphia zone. Merzlikins slammed the door shut after that, as Philly's final two goals were scored into an empty net, but his offense couldn't find an equalizer over the final two frames. With a better and healthier roster in front of him, Elvis should be able to improve upon last season's 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage, but he'll need to recapture his early-career form if he wants to re-establish himself as the team's goalie of both the present and future.