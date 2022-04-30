Merzlikins stopped 40 of 42 shots after replacing Jean-Francois Berube midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

The loss went on Merzlikins' ledger as he allowed the eventual winning goal, but it was still a strong performance under tough circumstances. He wraps up the campaign with a career-high 27 wins, but his 3.22 GAA and .907 save percentage were a disappointment given the flashes of brilliance he's shown in the past. Merzlikins will head into next season as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 netminder, but he might need the team's young blue line to improve in a hurry to post significantly better ratios.