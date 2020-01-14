Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Bruins, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Golden Knights, stopping all 27 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory and the first shutout of his career. The 25-year-old backstop will need to stay sharp in order to pick up a second straight win Tuesday, as he'll be facing a Boston club that's averaging 3.48 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.