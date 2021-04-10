Merzlikins will guard the home cage during Saturday's matchup with the Blackhawks, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins was solid in his last start April 1 against Tampa Bay, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Chicago club that's 7-10-3 on the road this year.