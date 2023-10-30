Merzlikins will guard the road cage Monday against Dallas, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
Merzlikins has gone to overtime in each of his past three outings but he has lost the last two. He has a 2-1-2 record this season, having stopped 130 of 144 shots. The Stars have scored only 16 goals over six games this season.
