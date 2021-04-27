Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Red Wings, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) won't return this season, so Merzlikins could be in for a heavy workload down the stretch. The 27-year-old Merzlikins played pretty well in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, stopping 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 15th loss of the season due to weak goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal eight-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 6-15-3 on the road this year.
