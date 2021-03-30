Merzlikins will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Lightning, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins played well in his last start Sunday against the Red Wings, turning aside 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his seventh loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a rough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 13-2-0 at home this year.