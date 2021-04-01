Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Merzlikins played well in his last start Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, stopping 37 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight win over the same Lightning squad Thursday.
