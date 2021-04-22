Merzlikins will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins played well in his last start Monday against Florida, stopping 35 of 38 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 13th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his personal six-game losing streak in a rough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 17-6-0 at home this year.
