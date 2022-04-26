Merzlikins will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins was excellent in his last start Sunday against the Oilers, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll try to secure his 27th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 26-8-6 at home this year.