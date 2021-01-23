Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Lightning, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins has struggled early on this season, suffering losses to the Predators and Red Wings in his first two starts while posting an ugly 4.00 GAA and .867 save percentage. He'll attempt to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 4.33 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.