Merzlikins will guard the road goal against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins missed the last three games due to an illness, but he returned to practice Thursday morning before being activated off injured reserve ahead of his team's matchup with Toronto. The 29-year-old goaltender has registered a respectable .910 save percentage through 19 appearances this season, but he's compiled a disappointing 6-8-4 record over that stretch primarily due to a lack of goal support. Merzlikins will try to secure his seventh win of the season in a tough road matchup with a surging Maple Leafs team that's won three of its last four games, racking up 18 goals over that span.