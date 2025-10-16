Merzlikins will defend the home crease during Thursday's game against the Avalanche, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins and Jet Greaves have alternated starts in net for the Blue Jackets early in the 2025-26 campaign, and that trend will continue Thursday. Merzlikins made his season debut against the Wild on Saturday, allowing four goals on 52 shots (.923 save percentage) en route to the 7-4 victory.