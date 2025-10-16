Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine against Colorado
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will defend the home crease during Thursday's game against the Avalanche, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins and Jet Greaves have alternated starts in net for the Blue Jackets early in the 2025-26 campaign, and that trend will continue Thursday. Merzlikins made his season debut against the Wild on Saturday, allowing four goals on 52 shots (.923 save percentage) en route to the 7-4 victory.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Beaten four times•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Will start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Ready to rock for camp•