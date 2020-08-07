Merzlikins will defend the cage for Friday's Game 4 clash with Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
After coming into Thursday's Game 3 in relief of Joonas Korpisalo, Merzlikins will get the starting nod Friday. The Latvian netminder was perfect in his relief performance, stopping all 21 shots he faced on his way to an overtime victory. If Merzlikins completes the series upset over the Maple Leafs on Friday, he figures to continue commanding the crease in the next round.
