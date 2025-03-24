Merzlikins will defend the road net against the Islanders on Monday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins has surrendered 21 goals on 192 shots during his six-game losing skid (0-5-1). He has a 22-19-5 record with one shutout, a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 25th in the league with 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: No match for Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set to start Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Heartbreaking OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Back with squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Still away from team•