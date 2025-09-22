Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will be between the home pipes for Monday's exhibition game versus the Sabres, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins will attempt to start the preseason on a high note, as he has competition in the crease this year in the form of Jet Greaves and newcomer Ivan Fedotov. Greaves played at a high level last season with a .938 save percentage and a 1.91 GAA, albeit in a small sample (11 games), so there's no guarantee Merzlikins starts the 2025-26 campaign as Columbus' No. 1 netminder. The 31-year-old Merzlikins posted a 26-21-5 record, 3.18 GAA and .892 save percentage over 53 appearances in 2024-25.
