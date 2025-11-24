Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will defend the road crease against Washington on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has seen limited playing time recently, starting just once in the Blue Jackets' last eight games while Jet Greaves has served as the primary netminder. However, Merzlikins will have a chance to tend the twine Monday against a tough opponent, as the Capitals rank seventh in the league with 3.23 goals per game this season.
