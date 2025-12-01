Merzlikins will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's road game against New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has seen limited playing time for the Blue Jackets recently, as Monday's start will be his third in the team's last 12 games. He hasn't been particularly effective in limited action, going 0-4-0 with a 4.30 GAA and .863 save percentage over his last four starts. The Devils are tied for 11th in the NHL with 3.12 goals per game this year.