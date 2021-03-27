Merzlikins will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) has been ruled out, so Merzlikins will make his fourth start of March. The 26-year-old has been solid this season, registering a .912 save percentage and a 5-3-2 record through 12 appearances. This is certainly an appealing matchup, as the Red Wings have lost three straight games while scoring just one goal.