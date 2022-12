Merzlikins will patrol the home crease Sunday against Los Angeles, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins has a 3-7-0 record this season with a 4.82 GAA and an .862 save percentage in 12 appearances. He earned a win over Calgary in relief Friday with a 19-save performance in two periods of work. Merzlikins will be backed up by Jet Greaves after Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.