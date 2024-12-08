Merzlikins will defend the road net against Winnipeg on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has lost his last two outings, surrendering six goals on 37 shots. He has posted a record of 8-7-2 with one shutout, a 3.07 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 17 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks fifth in the league with 3.64 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.