Merzlikins will defend the road net against the Devils on Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins has recorded three straight losses to no fault of his own, as he allowed exactly two goals in each game while accruing a .924 save percentage. The Devils have been playing well lately, winning three of the last five, but they just traded blueliner Andy Greene to New York and 20-goal scorer Blake Coleman is expected to be out of the lineup. providing some relief for Merzlikins.