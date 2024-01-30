Merzlikins will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Blues, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has surrendered 13 goals on 90 shots during his three-game winless skid. He has provided a record of 8-10-7 this season with a 3.35 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 27 appearances. St. Louis is tied for 24th in the league with 2.90 goals per contest this campaign.