Merzlikins made 24 saves Tuesday in an 8-4 win over Nashville.

Merzlikins still plays sieve far too often -- he has allowed four or more goals in five of his last 10 starts (3-5-1). All three of those victories have come on a three-game run over the last week, but at the same time, Merzlikins has also allowed 13 goals in that span and 18 in his last four (3-0-1). The Jackets are pushing for the second wild card, and Elvis could keep winning with the kind of goal support he gets. The team is tied for fourth in the East with 242 goals for, and they're top-10 overall.