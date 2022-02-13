Merzlikins made 30 saves in a 2-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

The only puck that got by came off the stick of Cole Caufield, who wired a wrist shot over Merzlikins' right shoulder at 2:55 of the third period. He has won three consecutive games after dropping three in a row. Merzlikins is 17-12-1 in 29 starts, with a 3.31 GAA and .906 save percentage.