Merzlikins stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old goalie is putting the finishing touches on an impressive January. Merzlikins has taken only one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 6-1-0 with a 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage to help the surprising Blue jackets stay in the playoff picture.

