Merzlikins made 25 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets led 2-0 after the first period but Elvis couldn't make it hold up, although he didn't get a lot of help -- Montreal's final two goals in regulation came on power plays, and Merzlikins' teammate Jack Roslovic provided a perfect screen on Cole Caufield's OT winner. The netminder hasn't lost in regulation in four straight starts, going 2-0-2 with a 3.14 GAA and .890 save percentage -- not great numbers, but still a big improvement on his dreadful 2022-23.