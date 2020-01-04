Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tough-luck loss Saturday
Merzlikins turned aside 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
The 25-year-old came up with some huge stops to keep Columbus in the game, and Merzlikins was also the victim of some sloppy play in front of him -- San Jose's first goal came on a bad pass by Sonny Milano that cleared the attacking zone completely and set up Barclay Goodrow for a breakaway, while the second came on an odd-man rush created by a bad Jackets line change. Merzlikins now carries a 2.94 GAA and .904 save percentage on the season.
