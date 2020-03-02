Merzlikins (concussion) joined the team for its three-game road trip, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Barring any setbacks, Merzlikins could get back between the pipes during the team's upcoming back-to-back versus Edmonton and Vancouver on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Latvian figures to split the workload with Joonas Korpisalo.