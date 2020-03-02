Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Traveling with team
Merzlikins (concussion) joined the team for its three-game road trip, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Barring any setbacks, Merzlikins could get back between the pipes during the team's upcoming back-to-back versus Edmonton and Vancouver on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Latvian figures to split the workload with Joonas Korpisalo.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Out Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Missing from practice Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Not expected to dress against Wild•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Exits game Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.