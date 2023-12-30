Merzlikins (illness) didn't travel with the Blue Jackets to Buffalo, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site, so he's not an option for Saturday's game against the Sabres.
Merzlikins exited Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs after the first period because of the illness. He has a 7-8-6 record, 3.24 GAA and .907 save percentage in 23 contests this season. With Merzlikins unavailable Saturday, Daniil Tarasov is set to start while Spencer Martin will serve as the backup goaltender.
