Merzlikins (leg) will miss Thursday's contest versus Boston, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Merzlikins has a 7-18-2 record, 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. He allowed six goals on 24 shots in an 8-2 loss to Montreal on Saturday. Michael Hutchinson is expected to start Thursday, and Jon Gillies is set to backup.