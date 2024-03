Merzlikins (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Penguins, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Merzlikins, who is considered day-to-day, will miss his second straight contest. Jet Greaves will get the second half of Columbus' back-to-back against Pittsburgh after Daniil Tarasov played in Monday's 6-3 win over Vegas. Merzlikins has a 12-13-7 record this season with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 35 appearances.