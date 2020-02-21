Merzlikins made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers on Thursday.

The bubble has burst for the mercurial Latvian -- either that or he's caught in an uncontrolled skid. Merzlikins has gone 0-3-3 in his last six starts and his last three have been especially tough. He has allowed 11 goals in those three contests. He'll find his feet soon enough, but Merzlikins' slump couldn't come at a worse time for fantasy owners as they push toward a title. Give him a rest until he warms a bit.