Merzlikins allowed six goals on 50 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Blue Jackets struck first through Damon Severson, but Merzlikins was unable to keep the Avalanche at bay. This was the 29-year-old goalie's fourth loss in a row, and he's allowed 17 tallies in that span. He's at 12-16-8 with a 3.40 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 39 outings overall. The Blue Jackets visit the Golden Knights on Saturday, which will likely mean Daniil Tarasov starts the second half of the back-to-back set.