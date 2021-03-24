Merzlikins missed Wednesday's practice with a non COVID-19 illness.
Merzlikins should be considered questionable for Thursday's clash with Carolina. If Merzlikins is unable to go against the Hurricanes, Cameron Johnson will likely be promoted to the active roster.
