Merzlikins stopped 25 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Merzlikins had a shutout going until the third period, when the Flyers' offense burst to life with four goals. Owen Tippett then scored at 3:30 of overtime to complete Merzlikins' collapse. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed at least four goals in four of his last six games. He's down to a 10-9-3 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 22 starts. He's had some good moments, but 2024-25 is shaping up to look a lot like the last three years -- mediocre at best. The Blue Jackets host the Canadiens on Monday.