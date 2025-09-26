Merzlikins will be between the pipes on the road against the Penguins on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins was underwhelming last year, going 26-21-5 with a 3.18 GAA and just one shutout in 53 regular-season outings. With Jet Greaves nipping at his heels, the 31-year-old Merzlikins will need to be on top of his game all season long to avoid losing starts to the youngster. Still, Merzlikins is the veteran option in the crease and enters the season as the No. 1 option.