Merzlikins (upper body) will travel with the Blue Jackets for their upcoming three-game road trip, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The Jackets have yet to release a specific timetable for Merzlikins' return, but the fact he's traveling with the team suggests he could be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. For now, Joonas Korpisalo will continue to operate as a workhorse for Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Needed in relief Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Puckhandling gaffes loom large•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Busy in shootout win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal Thursday•