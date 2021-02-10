Merzlikins (upper body) will travel with the Blue Jackets for their upcoming three-game road trip, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The Jackets have yet to release a specific timetable for Merzlikins' return, but the fact he's traveling with the team suggests he could be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. For now, Joonas Korpisalo will continue to operate as a workhorse for Columbus.