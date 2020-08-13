Merzlikins (undisclosed) will remain out of the lineup against the Lightning for Game 2 on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Jackets haven't provided much in terms of an update on Merzlikins other than to say he was unfit to play. The netminder was unlikely to get into Thursday's contest anyway given the performance of Joonas Korpisalo in Game 1. For now, the club will roll with Matiss Kivlenieks as the No. 2 option.